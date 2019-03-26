I'm voting for Justice Lisa Neubauer to be the next justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She is highly intelligent, experienced and well-respected jurist, who has the right temperament to deal with complex issues. More than 300 judges, sheriffs and district attorneys across Wisconsin have already endorsed her.
It is no wonder that her peers selected her to be chief justice of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District II. Her next step is election to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court race on April 2 is the most important election in Wisconsin this year. Unlike other races in the state, a Supreme Court justice is elected for a 10-year term. During that period, a justice will have direct impact on the interpretation of laws and the impact it has on people, businesses and our freedoms.
Justice Neubauer is the perfect person to bring credibility and balance back to a court that often teeters politically in one direction. She is the right person at the right place and right time to bring the court back where it serves all citizens and not the privileged few.
Justice Neubauer has my strongest endorsement to be the next justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Please vote on April 2.
Bill Schalk, Wind Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Oh really billy? Let's see, hubby was the team donkey chairman in Wisconsin. Daughter is an extreme lefty team donkey member of the stat legislature. lisa is being bankrolled with funds from the most corrupt U.S. attorney general in history eric "gun runner" holder (not to mention she initially poo pooed all the dark money that was being injected into this race but has willing accepted those funds) and you think billy she can be impartial. Sorry pal the Wisconsin Supreme Court does not need to have replace a leftist activist justice with another lefty team donkey activist leftist judge.
Lisa is backed by $150,000 by Planned Parenthood - the ones that support full term abortions. Is this who you want on the court?
Lisa Neubauer far left Democrat who it appears attended an anti-Trump rally. No thanks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.