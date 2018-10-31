This nation and state are run by one political party, which has produced a one-sided discussion on the most important issues and little compromise. It’s time to level the playing field by reelecting some and changing some. Here are my recommendations for whom to vote for on Nov. 6. These are people I know personally, who I believe will be very effective elected officials.
U.S. Senate — Tammy Baldwin has been a very effective legislator. She is dedicated to improving healthcare, supporting veterans, protecting our environment, and ensuring each citizen is treated fairly. Her opponent wants to cut our healthcare system; doesn’t know the facts of climate change; and (as a member of ALEC) answers to corporate interests, rather than the people of Wisconsin.
Governor — Tony Evers. He has solutions to state issues including education funding, healthcare, and the environment. His opponent resorts to fear in order to scare voters and adds last-minute state education funding, after he cut the budget every year before.
62nd AD — John Lehman. Experience matters, and Lehman has plenty. He has served in the Assembly and State Senate. He believes in responsible taxation, legislation for the common good, and working across the aisle for a better Wisconsin. He is a key person if we want stability and balance in the assembly.
County Clerk of Court — Connie Cobb Madsen. I’ve known Ms. Madsen for more than 25 years, and I know how effectively she works. She is a certified Municipal Court Magistrate, former Coordinator for the County District Attorney’s Victim Witness Program, former patrol officer, and the recipient of many awards for leadership. These are unparalleled qualifications for the job.
Bill Schalk, Wind Point
Hey billy. You could have saved a tree and reduced the amount of paper on your letter by just using a scrap to say "Vote a straight jacka.....HeeHaw party ticket." Now that would be wasting votes. If you want Wisconsin to become another crazyfornia, the tony "per teachers over children" evers is jerry "moonbeam" brown version 2.0. And lameman would be nothing but a rubber stamp for his bosses at weac and the HeeHaw party.
