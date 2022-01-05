Schalk: The Christmas table

Kudos to Carol Gianforte for writing and The Journal Times for publishing Carol’s story, The Christmas Table, in their Dec. 26 edition.

It’s a story about a young girl (Carol) and her parents going to visit other family members in Rio, Wis., for many Christmases.

One can imagine her family sitting around a decorated Christmas table sharing stories and good cheer.

This story is not just about Carol, but it is also about similar and wonderful memories many of us have from our own childhoods. It’s a welcome relief from all the other stories about COVID and politics.

Thanks for the memories, Carol.

Bill Schalk, Wind Point

