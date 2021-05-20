 Skip to main content
Schalk: The big tent Is collapsing
Schalk: The big tent Is collapsing

Republicans say they are all inclusive and welcome everyone under their “big tent.” On May 12, House Republicans voted Liz Cheney (R-WY) out of her leadership position as 3rd ranking Republican in the House. By doing this, the GOP was trying to kick Cheney out of the tent they love to talk about. Her sins were speaking the truth in opposing Trump after the January 6 insurrection and standing up for democracy and our Constitution and its values.

The term big tent reminds me of the circus. When I was a young boy, I went to my uncle’s farm in Indiana and saw a traveling circus putting up big tents on his property for a three-day show. The enormous circus elephants would pull up the many poles it took to erect the tents. It was exciting to watch.

Today, the big tent Republicans talk about is crashing in upon itself. The elephants in their tent are being crushed and fed a daily portion of lies and threats if they stand up and defend democracy. This is not exciting to watch. Congressman Steil’s vote to remove Cheney is helping to bring the big tent down.

Bill Schalk, Wind Point

