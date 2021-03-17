Schalk: Re-elect Susan Sanabria

I’m voting to re-elect Susan Sanabria to a third-term as president of the Village of Wind Point Board of Trustees. Ms. Sanabria has served as village president for the last four years and a trustee for four. Experience really matters in municipal government, and her record speaks for itself. She has demonstrated inter alia by keeping the property taxes low while providing high quality services. She has worked with the staff to provide wonderful maintenance both in facilities and roads, and has developed a strong rapport with the board to get things done.

Ms. Sanabria has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from Harvard University. She has used her degree well in the private sector and now in the public sector. Her expertise in policy development and implementation, advocacy, finance/budget and planning has served the Village well — the Village Green is now a showcase for a picnic pavilion, a walking path and tennis courts. She has brought in income from lighthouse tours, and has an ability to compromise on important issues, such as a recent land issue with an environmental group in the Village.

I’ve lived in Wind Point 32 years and have served as President and Trustee of the Village Board. During my time in the Village, I’ve never seen a better president serve this community. Susan Sanabria has my strongest endorsement for re-election to the Wind Point Board!

Bill Schalk, Wind Point

