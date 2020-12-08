Schalk: Farewell Chief

Its been quite a run for Art Howell, City of Racine’s chief of police, who will retire on Dec. 31 after 36 years as a Racine police officer. I’ve known him for almost 30 years as an assistant district attorney, elected official and friend. He started his career as a patrol officer and then worked his way up the ranks to become chief in 2012.
The Journal Times recently published a wonderful article about Howell’s accomplishments, including Racine having the lowest violent crime rate in 55 years. This is a reflection of his leadership and also great police work by his officers.
On a personal level, I’m impressed with his strong attachment to the highly successful Community Oriented Policing (COP) model; his strong community partnerships; his many speaking engagements; and his Christian faith that is reflected in his belief that public safety is more than just a job, but a calling. He even works quietly with his officers during the Christmas season, passing out donated gift cards to citizens in need.
If there was a Heisman Trophy for police officers, I would nominate Chief Howell! Anyone who wanted to be a police officer could do no better than have him as their role model.
Fair winds and following seas in retirement, chief.
Bill Schalk, Wind Point
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!