Schalk: Farewell Chief
Schalk: Farewell Chief

Its been quite a run for Art Howell, City of Racine’s chief of police, who will retire on Dec. 31 after 36 years as a Racine police officer. I’ve known him for almost 30 years as an assistant district attorney, elected official and friend. He started his career as a patrol officer and then worked his way up the ranks to become chief in 2012.

The Journal Times recently published a wonderful article about Howell’s accomplishments, including Racine having the lowest violent crime rate in 55 years. This is a reflection of his leadership and also great police work by his officers.

On a personal level, I’m impressed with his strong attachment to the highly successful Community Oriented Policing (COP) model; his strong community partnerships; his many speaking engagements; and his Christian faith that is reflected in his belief that public safety is more than just a job, but a calling. He even works quietly with his officers during the Christmas season, passing out donated gift cards to citizens in need.

If there was a Heisman Trophy for police officers, I would nominate Chief Howell! Anyone who wanted to be a police officer could do no better than have him as their role model.

Fair winds and following seas in retirement, chief.

Bill Schalk, Wind Point

