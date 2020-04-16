Schalk & Earnest: Republicans suppress the vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I salute the courageous citizens of Wisconsin who voted April 7, either by absentee ballot or at the polls. It was a nightmare to watch as people fought through the weather and long lines, whether on foot or in their cars.

But the Republicans forced this election, thereby giving an advantage to their candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald deserve an “A” for their strategy of attempting to suppress the vote during this pandemic.

However, they also deserve an “F” for their failure to take care of the potential health issues of our citizens and poll workers. They endangered their safety and forced them to protect themselves while voting by wearing face masks and distancing themselves from others.

And now we learn that thousands of absentee ballots were not counted, either through post office errors or missing witness signatures. This is not how a constitutional government should work. This election does not reflect the true wishes of the voters of Wisconsin.

Bill Schalk and Barbara R. Earnest, Wind Point

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0