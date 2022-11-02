Schalk: Ann Roe for congress

I am backing Ann Roe for congress and urge you to do the same.

As a small business owner, she will advocate for average citizens, not for big corporations. She will fight for more jobs and better wages for our workers and lower taxes for them. She will fight for families and to lower inflation.

Ann is focused on improving health care and access to education. She will work to keep the government from censoring personal decisions, like family planning or what books to read. Her opponent would restrict and end the freedom to choose, even to choose contraceptives.

Ann Roe's experience as a college lecturer gives her a persuasive voice. She is a proven problem solver with an honest character and will represent our state with dignity in congress.

So, remember, Roe is on the ballot when you vote on "Roevember" 8. Vote for Ann Roe and the other democrats who will advocate for the rights of average citizens, not the privileged few.

Barbara Schalk, Racine