Schalk: A true patriot speaks
Schalk: A true patriot speaks

In the late-night hours of January 6, I heard Congressman Conor Lamb (D-Pa), a former Marine and true patriot, speak after a Trump-inspired mob had attacked and heavily damaged the Capitol, that left five people, including a police officer, dead. He set a good example of what America means for the generations to come by giving a passionate speech that showed that truth, not lies, is what is expected from this hallowed body.

After several Republican speakers in the House argued that the Electoral College results of the election were illegal and fraudulent, Rep. Lamb got up to speak. He said a breach of the Capitol by an angry mob was inspired by “the same lies you are hearing in this room tonight.” The lies were the fantasy that the votes were illegal in the key states that voted for President-Elect Biden, even though the votes were recounted two or three times, and more than sixty court decisions ruled the votes were legal.

Yale Prof. Timothy Synder in his book, On Tyranny, states that “to abandon facts is to abandon freedom. If nothing is true, then no one can criticize power, because there is no basis upon which to do so.” The big question for America today is do we want to follow facts or do we want to follow lies? The answer is that we need to follow facts or the next step is anarchy.

Bill Schalk, Wind Point

