What a surprise. More putrid Racine Unified test scores met with crickets. Don't be discouraged, there are lots of A+'s still to be given.
A+ to Racine Unified always pointing fingers, blaming others, and their favorite-implementing new programs. Then these programs fail, and the cycle continues. Don't fret, there's another program lurking around the corner.
A+ to Racine taxpayers and parents for accepting bad scores year after year after year. I guess as long as their kids have a place to go, all's good.
A+ to local media for not pressuring Unified leaders, Mayor Cory Mason and Education Superintendent Tony Evers, who's running for governor, for results. Not lip service.
A+ to Racine Unified allowing far left groups like Voces De La Frontera to organize in Horlick hand in hand with the nearby labor Union center to "advance voter participation." I'm sure the Teacher's Union, Local Labor unions and the Democrats don't have a political agenda there.
A+ to local media almost never seeming to find parents to interview on how important it is, and how hard they worked to get their kids into a Choice School. And how happy they are once in. Must be only 1 or 2 I guess.
A+ for window signage at 1201 West Boulevard REA building about things like immigration and paying political canvassers. To them, this is advancing education.
Stand and cheer for all the high achievers. Way to go. I'm sure RUSD soon will ranks at the top.
Kyle Scantling, Racine
