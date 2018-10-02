I have to say in all the years of watching football, I don't understand where the game is going. I know the National Football League is trying to protect the quarterback. But I really think they are hurting the game.

I have a idea — let's put flags on the quarterback. You rip it off and the quarterback is down. Then it will be called the National Flag League. Let the players play.

Bucky Salinas, Racine

