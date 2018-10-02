I have to say in all the years of watching football, I don't understand where the game is going. I know the National Football League is trying to protect the quarterback. But I really think they are hurting the game.
I have a idea — let's put flags on the quarterback. You rip it off and the quarterback is down. Then it will be called the National Flag League. Let the players play.
Bucky Salinas, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.