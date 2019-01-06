Democrats progressive? It looks to me like Democrats are more regressive than progressive.
Actions speak louder than words. The low-information crowd better wake up and smell the roses.
Frank Saeger, Union Grove
Democrats progressive? It looks to me like Democrats are more regressive than progressive.
Actions speak louder than words. The low-information crowd better wake up and smell the roses.
Frank Saeger, Union Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.