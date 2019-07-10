I would like to correct questions about Patrick E. McClure and Patrick R. McClure. They are both from Racine.
My brother came back from the Vietnam War but not well. He is now gone.
Patrick R. McClure, who is Patrick's cousin, was killed in the Vietnam War. I do believe two men in your paper wrote about these men who were both in the Vietnam War and both lived in Racine.
Please try to correct the information about these men. I loved my brother, Patrick E. McClure, and I meet my cousin, Patrick R. McClure, and both men served in the Vietnam War for all of us!
Colleen Rybarik
Kenosha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.