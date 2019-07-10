{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to correct questions about Patrick E. McClure and Patrick R. McClure. They are both from Racine.

My brother came back from the Vietnam War but not well. He is now gone.

Patrick R. McClure, who is Patrick's cousin, was killed in the Vietnam War. I do believe two men in your paper wrote about these men who were both in the Vietnam War and both lived in Racine.

Please try to correct the information about these men. I loved my brother, Patrick E. McClure, and I meet my cousin, Patrick R. McClure, and both men served in the Vietnam War for all of us!

Colleen Rybarik

Kenosha 

