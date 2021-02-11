Rutkowski: Wrong time for XL pipeline

Signaling its intent to remain competitive as the world phases out fossil fuels, GM announced that it will end production of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. As major corporations like Apple and Amazon sign the Climate Pledge, financial firms recognize the risk of investing in the future of oil and gas. The urgency of such progress is driven by scientific consensus; we have 10 years to limit the worst effects of climate change. In this larger context, it makes little sense to invest billions more in expanding the XL pipeline.

Congressman Bryan Steil has become the champion of this pipeline, an expensive jobs program that conflicts with the long-term interests of public health, the environment and the economy.

We live near a clear example of the extended consequences of such costly fossil fuel projects. We Energies did create temporary jobs when it constructed the $2 billion Elm Road plant. Now, that plant, one of the last coal plants built in the U.S., can’t compete with lower-cost renewables. This trend is closing coal plants at a rapid pace and will retire Elm Road long before its operational lifetime ends. We’re stuck with it until We Energies finds a way to recoup its investments.