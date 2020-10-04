Rutkowski: Two pandemics

Two Pandemics

America faces two pandemics. The more recent outbreak has caused great disruption and economic hardship and killed over 190,000 Americans. The older, more pervasive pandemic has eroded our sense of truth, devalued scientific knowledge, and diminished our sense of trust and our capacity to cooperate- all essential features of a functioning democracy. The viral spread of misinformation didn’t cause the biological virus, but it dramatically limits our ability to control the spread of Covid 19.

Lost amid a rising unemployment rate and death toll, another record received little attention. In early July the president told his 20,000th lie. At any other time this would be alarming news; in our time it went largely unnoticed.

As the election nears, the pace of lies accelerates, overwhelming our collective ability to distinguish useful information from misinformation, scientific theory from conspiracy theory. We’ve become desensitized to lying; it doesn’t matter how outrageous or obvious the lies are. This flood of misinformation isn’t unique to America; other authoritarian leaders use the same tactic to deflect attention from their own failures and their abuse of power.