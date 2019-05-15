We Energies’ executives are afraid of the future, just not the same future that concerns most Americans — a world with more forest fires and more intense heat, drought and flooding. Instead, they fear a future that offers at least part of the solution to that world of weather extremes, a world where households and businesses produce energy on their own rooftops in a way that, unlike the burning of coal, emits no pollutants — no asthma-causing ozone and particulates, no climate changing greenhouse gas.
This world of distributed, clean energy poses a threat to We Energies’ monopoly power and profit and promises to create a more democratic way to produce electricity.
Shortly after their request to release more mercury into Lake Michigan, We Energies executives are asking Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission, for a second time, to impose what amounts to a solar tax as a way to kill the competition posed by a quickly growing solar industry. In addition, We Energies seeks to raise fixed rates, a move that reduces incentives for both energy efficiency and ownership of solar electric panels.
The temperatures and the seas are rising. We need to deploy renewable energy as quickly and widely as possible and to use a variety of strategies to do so, including widespread residential and commercial solar installations. We need a utility that can more quickly adapt to new possibilities and technologies and use its great resources to promote rather than obstruct the many forms of a clean energy transition.
Tom Rutkowski
Southeast Gateway Sierra Club
Racine
Why do fools whine about helping the environment? Met an Exxon engineer in Prague a few weeks back and even they are quietly exploring renewable sources of energy. Does that tell you something? Duh.
"...... a world with more forest fires and more intense heat, drought and flooding."......"....The temperatures and the seas are rising...." Cats sleeping with mice. Fish reading novels. They sky is falling! The sky is falling!
No good comes from Public Utility Monopolies like WE Energies and they make a mockery of our free-market economy. Solar installers (and others like EV/hybrid drivers) should be rewarded, not penalized.
Also, somebody needs to show WE Energies the business case for renewables (they win).
."Solar installers (and others like EV/hybrid drivers) should be rewarded, not penalized. " Uh huh......We got stiffed $18 grand when a solar installer took our money and ran. Now (not) Able Energy out of Minneapolis is being sued by the State of Minnesota and in bankruptcy.
We Energies is a business with a near monopoly on furnishing electricity. Right or wrong that's the way it is. Now of course, Democrats need to step up and change the way WE Energies operates. Only problem is---why would they want to?
WE Energies via a PAC spends money for political influence...........
Senate
Total to Democrats: $18,500
Total to Republicans: $4,000
Recipient Total
Baldwin, Tammy (D-WI) $13,000
https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/pacgot.php?cmte=C00099945&cycle=2018
-
Now a Republican taking the bucks is simply accepted...right? But now Tammy Baldwin that's another story. Wonder if the Sierra Club endorsed Tammy?
"The Sierra Club and LCV Action Fund Endorse Senator Tammy Baldwin for Re-Election" Oh gosh,,,,$13,000.00 from WE Energies and an endorsement from the Sierra Club...Golly--sure don't get any better than that!
https://www.sierraclub.org/press-releases/2018/03/sierra-club-and-lcv-action-fund-endorse-senator-tammy-baldwin-for-re-election
-
