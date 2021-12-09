 Skip to main content
Rutkowski: Merchants of doubt

Knowing they couldn’t disprove the overwhelming evidence that smoking was directly linked to lung cancer and cardiovascular disease, tobacco company executives in the 1950’s developed a new approach that would protect the profits from their deadly product.

Their strategy was to create uncertainty by hiring their own “experts” and advancing alternative explanations. Doubt was their new product, and it worked well enough to keep people smoking for decades. Other industries, noting the success of this campaign, adopted similar strategies. By funneling millions of dollars to think tanks and bogus scientists, the fossil fuel industry clouded the debate about climate change in the United States, a country alone in a world where climate science is accepted as fact.

It’s a tactic that has spawned political variants as well. Wisconsin’s merchants of doubt, Robin Vos and Michael Gableman, will never find significant errors or fraud in the 2020 election; that isn’t their goal. Their product is doubt and suspicion, and the longer the “investigation” takes, the better it serves to justify measures that make it harder for people to vote. Gableman can’t tell when his inquiry will end and hasn’t reached any formal conclusions, but after five months claims he knows “what probably happened.” In the meantime it generates distrust, division and media attention for a non-existent problem, all while using public funds that could be used to remedy real problems.

Tom Rutkowski, Racine

