 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rustici: Trump has failed, doesn't deserve our votes
0 comments

Rustici: Trump has failed, doesn't deserve our votes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With the upcoming election I want you to consider the following as you decide on a presidential candidate.

Let’s say that you are assigning a guardian for your dependents, which we all know is a very important decision that we do not take lightly. You will want to select someone that has: an impeccable character, high morals, values honesty, is respectful of others, hardworking, and is accountable for their actions. Shouldn’t these same criteria be use in selecting our next president?

Looking at the candidates for president, it obvious to me our current president has repeatedly shown he does not have the qualities to be a guardian to my dependents, much less being president of our country. For me the choice is clear, Trump has failed as president and does not deserve our votes. I suggest ideology is second to character and we need to put aside partisanship and vote for the candidate that has the morals and values to lead us to a brighter future.

Ken Rustici, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

DeMatthew: Seeking readers' help

I am writing this in hopes that your readers can help me solve a problem I am having with a man that is supposed to be working for me and is c…

Letters

Venn: Good candidates

There are a number of men running for Racine County offices and the House of Representatives on the Republican ticket in the 2020 election. I …

Letters

Walterman: Masks and choice

Reply to Judith A. Panyk on wearing a mask should be a choice. On the day your letter appeared in The Journal Times, Racine County had another…

Letters

Schultz: A suggested new order

If Joe Biden were elected by popular vote as president, Donald Trump would become the second in executive command as Veep of Vice or vice-vers…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News