Rustici: Trump has failed, doesn't deserve our votes

Let’s say that you are assigning a guardian for your dependents, which we all know is a very important decision that we do not take lightly. You will want to select someone that has: an impeccable character, high morals, values honesty, is respectful of others, hardworking, and is accountable for their actions. Shouldn’t these same criteria be use in selecting our next president?

Looking at the candidates for president, it obvious to me our current president has repeatedly shown he does not have the qualities to be a guardian to my dependents, much less being president of our country. For me the choice is clear, Trump has failed as president and does not deserve our votes. I suggest ideology is second to character and we need to put aside partisanship and vote for the candidate that has the morals and values to lead us to a brighter future.