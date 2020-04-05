Rustici: President Trump should resign
How would you determine if a country’s campaign against COVID-19 was successful? I contend it is a simple matter of the number of confirmed cases of a resident contracting the virus. We saw this past week that our country has now surpassed China and Italy in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and has the most cases in the world. I find this very alarming and disheartening that the strongest nation in the world is failing in its basic responsibility of protecting its people.

I know there will be many excuses and disagreements for this failing, but the fact remains that there are many other nations that were proactive and did a much better job of protecting their residents. The buck stops at one desk and I am asking our congressional representatives to propose a resolution in the U.S. Congress to ask the president to resign immediately. We need much better leadership to help us out of this crisis.

His actions to date have been intolerable (calling the pandemic a hoax, bickering with the governors, ignoring the experts and so much more), I implore you to act now and join me in asking our representative to call for the president’s resignation. Lives are at stake.

Ken Rustici, Mount Pleasant

