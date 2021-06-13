Rustici: Please get the vaccine

If you were given the opportunity to save lives with very little effort and almost no risked or cost to yourself, wouldn’t you jump at that opportunity? Well, we have all been given this opportunity by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

We have already seen that the vaccine has saved lives and is getting us back to some semblance of a normal life. This opportunity comes to us at no cost and has been proven safe and effective millions of times over and over, how can you beat that? All you need to do is show up and take the shot!

These miracle vaccines come to us after years of research and development and were not “rushed” to the market.

Each of us has a responsibility to do what is right for our fellow members of our community. I know there has been some naysayers and skeptics that are questioning the safety of the vaccines, but this is a false narrative, just look at the facts.

The number of COVID-19 cases have been dwindling since we have started vaccinating people. Please, please get the vaccine today, do it for you family and friends and to protect yourself!

Ken Rustici, Mount Pleasant

