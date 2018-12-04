Try 1 month for 99¢

In Sunday’s Journal Times, there was a commentary from our state representatives that addressed funding for Wisconsin schools.

I took exception to their use of budget numbers from the Legislature Fiscal Bureau. The authors were trying to make the point that under the Republican watch there has been an increase in state funding for schools. What they left out of their numbers was the first year of Walker’s administration, in which (according to the Legislature Fiscal Bureau) there was a 8.1 percent reduction of funding for General Schools Aids.

It would be nice if our elected officials were open and complete with their disclosures. I found their point of saying the Republicans make schools a priority is disingenuous when their first action was to cut funding for schools.

Ken Rustici

Mount Pleasant

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments