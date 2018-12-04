In Sunday’s Journal Times, there was a commentary from our state representatives that addressed funding for Wisconsin schools.
I took exception to their use of budget numbers from the Legislature Fiscal Bureau. The authors were trying to make the point that under the Republican watch there has been an increase in state funding for schools. What they left out of their numbers was the first year of Walker’s administration, in which (according to the Legislature Fiscal Bureau) there was a 8.1 percent reduction of funding for General Schools Aids.
It would be nice if our elected officials were open and complete with their disclosures. I found their point of saying the Republicans make schools a priority is disingenuous when their first action was to cut funding for schools.
Ken Rustici
Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.