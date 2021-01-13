Rustici: An act of treason

So, did we witness a treasonous act on Jan. 6? I believe we did, and the act was perpetrated by the president of our country.

Why do I believe this? Here is the best definition I found for treason: the crime of attacking a state authority to which one owes allegiance. This typically includes acts such as participating in a war against one's native country, attempting to overthrow its government, spying on its military, its diplomats or its secret services for a hostile and foreign power, or attempting to kill its head of state. Based on this definition it is obvious that Trump committed treason by inciting his followers to stage a coup and attack congress which was engaged in their constitutionally mandated duties to certify the electoral votes.

This is the constitution he swore an oath to uphold. This attack was an attempt to overthrow our government to obtain personal gain for himself, holding onto his office. His actions were treasonous, so he needs to be impeached for a second time! This time he needs to be sent to prison!

It is now time to rise up and demand our duly elected representatives take action to remove this abhorrent resident of our house! Trump has got to go before he causes our county more harm.

Ken Rustici, Mount Pleasant

