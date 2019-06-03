{{featured_button_text}}

Dear people of the great state of Wisconsin,

A couple of weeks ago, I had a letter to the editor published in this newspaper. It said that I was doing a state report on Wisconsin and asked you to send me some information. 

Your response was overwhelming! I have tried my best to send a personal thank you to everyone, but if you sent something and have no received a personal letter, please know how much I appreciate the time, thought, effort and money that you took to help me with my project. I learned so much, and I will never forget this experience!

On May 17, we are going to have a big state fair where we get to display the information and items we received. The people of the great state of Wisconsin will be well represented. Thank you again.

Aliya Rusnussun

Charlotte Latin School, Charlotte N.C.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments