Dear People of the Great State of Wisconsin,

Hello! I am fourth grade student in North Carolina. In fourth grade, we research a state for our state fair, and I have chosen your state. This is why I am writing to you. I was hoping you would be willing to send me some small items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. It could be things like postcards, maps, pictures, general information, this newspaper article or other items you think would be useful. 

Your can mail items to the address below by April 30 for our state fair on May 17. I really appreciate your help and will do my very best to send a thank you note to each and every person who takes the time and makes the effort to help me with this project. 

Thank you in advance for your consideration.

Aliya Rusnussen

Mrs. Eastridge's Class

Charlotte Latin School

9502 Providence Road

Charlotte, NC 28277

