Ruidl: Do not spread incorrect information

It is very disappointing when a letter to the editor spreads misinformation about the current pandemic of COVID-19 and also demonstrates a lack of concern for the wider community. As a retired registered nurse, I would offer some facts from the CDC to counter some of what is written.
- There are only eight corona viruses that affect humans. COVID-19 is named for the year in which it was first seen as a human pathogen.
- Community spread and prevention of the disease is critical. Many who get sick have no known direct contact with a sick individual.
There is no herd immunity for this disease, making distancing a critical component in reducing contagion and illness.
- Individuals may be contagious before they exhibit signs of illness.
- The CDC recommends a 15 day (or longer) pause — meaning no gatherings of more than 10 people to mitigate exposure and thus flatten the curve of incidence. It would be impossible to maintain a six-foot distance from others in a high school hallway, or even a classroom.
Even if the writer is vigilant in educating his children about the risks and proper handwashing, sanitizing and other preventative measures, it cannot guarantee that his children will remain free of this disease, or of the risk that they could inadvertently spread it to others.
If we are truly concerned about protecting the health of this community, we must not violate social distancing as a protective measure for everyone. Those at high risk are depending on our vigilance and total cooperation. Their lives may depend on it.
Jan Ruidl, Racine
