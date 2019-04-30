It's getting to be that time of year when we cyclists hit the roads and paths to enjoy the ever warming weather, our parks and neighborhoods, time with our friends and families. But remember, if you want consideration from motorists and walkers/pedestrians, give consideration.
When you come up on the from behind, let them know where you are and which side you will pass them on. A simple "on your left" or "on your right" should suffice to tell them which way to move or look out for you from. Do it from a safe distance away too. I say this as my dogs and I almost "took out" a lady on her mountain bike the other day when we were crossing over the street. We did not hear her coming up from behind. If you want to know what it feels like to "hit the pave" at even 10 mph, stand 20 feet from a brick wall and run into it as fast as you can without bracing yourself. It hurts, believe me.
PS- Don't blow through stop signs. They are for you too. PPS-Wear a helmet. PPPS-Bike shops: when you sell bikes, go over "bike etiquette with the purchaser." Also, go to www.bfw.org/programs/share-be-aware/bicycle-laws/ for more info and by the way, be sure to say "hi" to the people you pass on the "road of life."
Tom Rudey, 30+ year cyclist
Mount Pleasant
