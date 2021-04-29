 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rouse: Message from a dog parent
0 comments

Rouse: Message from a dog parent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Discrimination comes in many forms, and to this day some of us are not allowed into some stores and even in some parks.

We look harder when planning our vacations because we don’t want to be turned away. Even walking down the sidewalk some scurry to the other side to avoid us.

I would like to commend the following brave establishments for welcoming us in:

  1. Farm and Fleet
  2. Home Depot
  3. Hobby Lobby

I pray that you will pave the way for us to be accepted into every park and business in Racine. I want Racine to be well known for our acceptance and loving nature.

Not long ago we visited Portland, Oregon and they were inviting in almost every way to us, and they made us feel valuable to society.

We take extra steps to make sure that our group is not looked down on, and still a few bad apples can taint our whole barrel.

Casey Rouse, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Kinch: Time to act is now

Governor Evers' proposed budget reflects the urgent need to address the destructive effects of climate change. We need to eliminate fossil fue…

Letters

Miller: Policing teamwork

Recent discussions about having trained social workers work in tandem with police officers are creative and appropriate. There no doubt are ti…

Letters

DeMatthew: Seek the right answer

Most people have an opinion on gerrymandering and voting and believe something should or shouldn’t be done about them. Let me offer my thoughts.

Letters

Beranis: Addressing racism

I’m trying to decide where I fit in the wonderful world of today’s politics. I’m caucasian so I’m automatically a white supremacist, unless I’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News