Rouse: Message from a dog parent

Discrimination comes in many forms, and to this day some of us are not allowed into some stores and even in some parks.

We look harder when planning our vacations because we don’t want to be turned away. Even walking down the sidewalk some scurry to the other side to avoid us.

I would like to commend the following brave establishments for welcoming us in:

Farm and Fleet Home Depot Hobby Lobby

I pray that you will pave the way for us to be accepted into every park and business in Racine. I want Racine to be well known for our acceptance and loving nature.

Not long ago we visited Portland, Oregon and they were inviting in almost every way to us, and they made us feel valuable to society.

We take extra steps to make sure that our group is not looked down on, and still a few bad apples can taint our whole barrel.

Casey Rouse, Racine

