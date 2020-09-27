Rothenmaier: Beware of grandparent scams

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Aug. 18, we held the funeral for our grandson. One month to the day later, the following occurred. While I was at work, my wife got a phone call.

"Hello, Grandma?"

"Who is this?"

"Your [great] grandson."

The caller went on to explain that he was being held in the Green Bay jail because he'd blown a 0.10 after an auto accident, and that his public defender would be calling shortly to arrange bail payment.

True to his word, this worthy, one Michael White, called to inform my wife that bond had been set at $2,300 and how did we want to pay.

My wife explained that after 46 years of partnership, she would not make such a substantial transfer without my knowledge and consent. Showing great strength and wisdom, she thus saved us a not-so-small fortune."Mr. White" said that he would call back after I got home.

To no-one's surprise, this call never came.

Subsequent digging revealed that:

1. The Green Bay police had no record of any contact with out great-grandson.

2. The Green Bay public defenders office had no employee named Michael White.