I am writing to inform the community about the United Way of Racine County Schools of Hope program. This program provides children, first through third grade, with tutors on a regular basis to increase reading achievement. I have been a volunteer tutor for two school years and find it one of the most rewarding programs I have encountered.
This past school year, I was a substitute tutor, which allows for more flexibility than a full-time tutor. I was able to find tutor times that accommodate my schedule, which varies weekly, instead of being committed to a set day, time and location. Being a full-time tutor the previous year, I was able to compare the two opportunities and found both just as beneficial to the program and students.
Another notable point about being a substitute is the opportunity to work with several students. Full-time tutors have the benefit of watching the same child grow throughout the school year, however, as a substitute I get to experience the personalities, eagerness to learn, and enthusiasm of many children.
Seeing the program touch so many young lives is encouraging and every child is excited for the tutor time, whether it is with their regular tutor or a substitute!
As a parent of a young child and an advocate for early childhood education, this program is special to me and I am a champion for its success. I encourage anyone interested in volunteering to find out more.
Jean Rossett
Caledonia
