Ross: Money for Zahn's

So the City of Racine can come up with $2.89 million to help a private company rehab the old Zahn’s building but they want to raise the rent on Toys for Tots to a very large amount to over $5,000 from $200.

Toys for Tots helps the people of Racine so that children can have a wonderful Christmas with having at least one present under the tree on Christmas morning. People rebuild toys that were normally going to be thrown out and put in the landfill and never biodegrade.

So our Racine residents now have to go along with incentive money to rebuild a building that has been sitting for well over 15 years. Toys for Tots has been helping Racine residents have a nice Christmas at no cost to the Racine government, and they are rewarded with a raise in rent that they will have a hard time paying for, and possibly putting children of not having a nice Christmas next year. Strange priorities.

Carolyn Ross

Racine

