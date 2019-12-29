Ross: Money for Zahn's
0 comments

Ross: Money for Zahn's

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

So the City of Racine can come up with $2.89 million to help a private company rehab the old Zahn’s building but they want to raise the rent on Toys for Tots to a very large amount to over $5,000 from $200.

Toys for Tots helps the people of Racine so that children can have a wonderful Christmas with having at least one present under the tree on Christmas morning. People rebuild toys that were normally going to be thrown out and put in the landfill and never biodegrade.

So our Racine residents now have to go along with incentive money to rebuild a building that has been sitting for well over 15 years. Toys for Tots has been helping Racine residents have a nice Christmas at no cost to the Racine government, and they are rewarded with a raise in rent that they will have a hard time paying for, and possibly putting children of not having a nice Christmas next year. Strange priorities.

Carolyn Ross

Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Olsen: Telling the truth

A study published in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology found that 60 percent of people cannot speak 10 minutes without lying …

Letters

Thomas: Poverty in Racine

Poverty and how it is defined challenges us in today’s harsh reality. Quality of life in Racine depends upon the presence and active involveme…

Letters

Ashford: Start offering facts

As the “Orange Man Bad” ad hominem attacks continue from the party of morality and inclusion, let’s look at some facts regarding the current i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News