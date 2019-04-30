Did the person that did the survey of Downtown go into places on Monument Square and ask merchants if they would like to have their parking places removed in front of their shops? I don’t think so. Did they take the time to enter the businesses facing Monument Square, like the beauty shop, pharmacy, new restaurant under construction or ice cream shop, and ask if they would like to have the parking places taken away from them in front of their business? No. If they had, they would have heard that their customers don't want to walk two blocks to get their hair done, pick up a prescription, try out a new restaurant or have a little dessert after having a nice meal in the Downtown area to do those things.
Monument Square has been redone at least three times in my lifetime. Does the City of Racine have money to burn? So let's take away all business on the square. How about taking down the old Zahn’s building and put a splash pad there? Oh wait, there is one by the Johnson Building. Oh, how about putting more parking where the old Zahn’s building is by tearing it down?
I certainly wish that I had money burning a hole in my pocket so I could do all that outlandish things by killing all the viable business on Monument Square and all the people that already come Downtown on First Fridays, Party on the Pavement and All the other events that the merchants promote Downtown.
Carolyn Ross
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.