Rosen: We the people

Let's break it down this way:

If I cannot come into your home and demand you drink a concoction of snips of snails, puppy dogs' tails, eye of newt and toe of frog because I believe it to be for the greater good of (fill in the blank), then neither can any created government.

The state cannot exercise any greater power than we ourselves are lawfully allowed to exercise as an individual. Let that sink in. I’ll wait.

We the people are the head of government. We delegate authority to the states. States delegate limited authority to the federal government.

If the hierarchy of power is federal, state, we the people, we will all come tumbling down. Anybody you have put into office that is operating outside these limits is either inept or evil. We are all too familiar with the damage, loss and pandemonium caused by inept and evil people.

All power has been delegated to preserve the rights of we the people as listed in the contract we call the constitution.

So, what I need you to do so I can keep my job is everybody remain in your own lane, or we’ll continue to have uncontrolled chaos. Trust me you don't want any part of a government that thrives off chaos. Not here. Not today. Not under the watch of we the people.