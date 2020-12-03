Rosati: Why remove healthy trees?

Thank you for your article on the work being done along the Pike River and I applaud the efforts to clean out and preserve this great resource, especially as I live adjacent to it.

I understand the need to remove dead trees, scrub, invasive species and brush to clear the channel. I do not understand what possible environmental benefit is gained by the removal of healthy trees at the tops of the banks. These trees took decades to grow, help stabilize the banks and filter the air we breathe.