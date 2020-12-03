 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rosati: Why remove healthy trees?
0 comments

Rosati: Why remove healthy trees?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you for your article on the work being done along the Pike River and I applaud the efforts to clean out and preserve this great resource, especially as I live adjacent to it.

I understand the need to remove dead trees, scrub, invasive species and brush to clear the channel. I do not understand what possible environmental benefit is gained by the removal of healthy trees at the tops of the banks. These trees took decades to grow, help stabilize the banks and filter the air we breathe.

Can someone enlighten me? I’m certainly no environmental expert.

Nikki Rosati, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Olsen: Alleged voter fraud

Why was President Trump’s alleged voter fraud immediately dismissed without due diligence? Had it been Joe Biden who had alleged voter fraud, …

Letters

Fandrei: Order should be revoked

The recent order by the City of Racine Public Health Department should be revoked. It will have minimal impact in reducing spread of COVID-19 …

Letters

Bagley: They have no shame

While 350,000 Wisconsinites got sick and 3,000 died, Republican state legislators picked their noses, managed their stocks and investments, ra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News