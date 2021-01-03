 Skip to main content
Rosati: Looking for the Wilsey family
Rosati: Looking for the Wilsey family

I recently purchased a 1942 Park High School Kipikawi yearbook on EBay (my dad was in that graduating class). Inside the yearbook was a very well-preserved clipping from the Sept. 14, 1942, Racine Journal Times regarding the combat death of Riley Wilsey, aged 18, who was a member of the class of ‘42.

I would like to get the clipping to a member of his family. The article lists his siblings as May, Betty Jane, Shirley Ann, Maxine, Harriet (Yilek), Mrs. Willard Carlson, Donald and Harvey.

I can be reached at nikkirosati@gmail.com.

Nikki Nielsen Rosati, Mount Pleasant

