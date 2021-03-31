Rooney: Vote Sanabria for Wind Point president

I am pleased to endorse Susan Sanabria for re-election as Village President for the Village of Wind Point.

Susan has served on the Village Board for eight years including four years as Village President. She exemplifies honesty, fairness, and thoughtfulness. I believe she will continue to use these qualities especially when addressing the development and preservation concerns of our community.

I most admire Susan for her wisdom and insight into community needs. As a resident of Wind Point for twenty years, I continue to value how our Village maintains and grows its active and close-knit sense of community. I’ve seen the Village Green Park refurbished under her leadership. It brings much joy to myself and other residents to see the park full of activity from children playing, sports teams practicing, walkers and dogs enjoying the new walking path, a picnic under the new pavilion, and the sound of a tennis match. The Lighthouse continues to attract many from all over and the Village has continued to maintain its beauty so all can enjoy.

The financial position of the Village is strong and I believe it will continue to be as Susan supports financial responsibility. She has set the bar very high due to her willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the publics’ questions and concerns.