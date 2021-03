As my wife was getting our newspaper Saturday morning, our 14-month-old chocolate Labrador, Blaze, snuck out the front door and was nowhere to be found. With the help of police officer Hyatt, the police dispatcher, our neighbors Maria and Rob and the wonderful lady on Maple Grove, Madeleine, who put Blaze in her car, Blaze was returned safely. Thanks so much for all your efforts to get him home.