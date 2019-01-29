Try 1 month for 99¢

We want to publicly thank the very fine gentleman who came to our rescue today, while our car was stuck in the driveway due to the heavy snowfall. He worked at it for over 30 minutes, sometimes laying flat on the ground going underneath the car to dislodge it. Toward the end a young woman and another gentleman stopped by to assist.

With a bit more effort, the car broke away from the snow and we were able to get out. We offered the first gentleman a reward, but he wouldn't take anything and stated "just give it to charity." And so we will, but what a guy and those who assisted him. Thank you so very much.

Jane Rocque, Racine

