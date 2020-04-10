Rocque: Thank you for editorial on Trump's briefings
Rocque: Thank you for editorial on Trump's briefings

Thank you for printing the editorial from the St. Louis Post Dispatch on April 5, titled "Time for networks to stop live broadcast of Trump's briefings." The editorial speaks for many of us who have been so disheartened by Trump's lack of presidential leadership.

To quote the article, "If the crisis weren't so serious, the scene would be comedy material." "Woe to the journalist who dares read back the president's own words to him and ask for accountability." And "Airing it (briefing) live, knowing Trump's record for dishonesty, is professionally irresponsible." I do, though, also want to thank the healthcare workers who are putting themselves in jeopardy everyday to aid and assist many who have been afflicted with the coronovirus.

Jane Rocque, Racine

