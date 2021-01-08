Rocque: Recording my life story

In regards to your recent article "Record your life story" on Jan. 5, I would like to tell you about mine.

My memoir began in 2014 and was printed in 2016 with the help of family, friends and Econoprint in Racine. It totaled 125 pages and included 43 pictures, as well as pictures on the front and back covers.

I had 100 copies printed and the cost was under $1,000. It was a joy to write and was in honor of my mom and dad, a duchess from the Midwest baby boomer memoir.

I highly recommend giving it a try and as you can see it was not as costly as you mentioned in your article. Hope this helps those who might be interested in giving their story a go ahead.

Jane Rocque, Racine

