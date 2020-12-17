Roberts: Rae's whole story not told

A recent article published in The Journal Times about the death of a prominent local LGBTQ activist, Rae Antczak, did not tell the whole story or provide a call to action.
The entire focus of Rae’s life as a trans-man was to lift other LGBTQ folks up with unconditional acceptance and vital, life affirming information for where and how to get help when needed. He also trained non-LGBTQ folks how to be better allies in this lifesaving work. Rae would want this information to be the focus of any story about his life and he would want every LGTBQ person to know they never stand alone.
If you are an LGBTQ individual needing support or services, please know these organizations are here for you:
- The Trevor Project (youth in crisis), 866-488-7386
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255
- LGBT Center of SE WI, lgbtsewi.org, 262-664-4100
- NAMI of Racine County, namiracinecounty.org
- NAMI of Kenosha County, namikenosha.org
- NAMI helpline, 800-950-6264
“...There’s so much love in the world and we have to overcome at least the small amounts of hate...I mean just doing things like telling your family that you love them, telling your friends how much they mean to you...just doing little things like that, that’s incredibly important and I want all of you to know that ... every single one of you — I love you for exactly who you are, flaws and all ... you’re not alone.” — Rae Antczak
Esther Roberts, Kenosha
