Roberts: Rae's whole story not told

A recent article published in The Journal Times about the death of a prominent local LGBTQ activist, Rae Antczak, did not tell the whole story or provide a call to action.

The entire focus of Rae’s life as a trans-man was to lift other LGBTQ folks up with unconditional acceptance and vital, life affirming information for where and how to get help when needed. He also trained non-LGBTQ folks how to be better allies in this lifesaving work. Rae would want this information to be the focus of any story about his life and he would want every LGTBQ person to know they never stand alone.

If you are an LGBTQ individual needing support or services, please know these organizations are here for you:

The Trevor Project (youth in crisis), 866-488-7386

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255

LGBT Center of SE WI, lgbtsewi.org, 262-664-4100

NAMI of Racine County, namiracinecounty.org

NAMI of Kenosha County, namikenosha.org

NAMI helpline, 800-950-6264