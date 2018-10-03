U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s recent claim that Dr. Ford’s allegations are "false memories" goes against everything that psychological science has to say about memory. As a clinical psychologist who has given legal testimony about this, I can attest that her story is credible — missing details and all.
False memories can be generated when a trusted person tells someone about being involved in something they can’t actually recall. "Embellished memories" happen when we can’t make sense of a story. If there is a logical break, our brain fills in the gap with false information. When something traumatizing happens, everything related to personal well-being is amplified and everything else is minimized. That results in more gaps and missing details than usual.
Until clinicians really grasped this, patients would retell their trauma until it was "remembered" in exquisite detail. This sometimes caused embellished memories or even false memories. None of that was part of Dr. Ford’s story. She disclosed the assault as an adult but never forgot that it happened. She didn’t spend hours ruminating about it. She wanted it to stay in her past. When she spoke up, it was out of moral obligation to prevent an unrepentant sexual predator from sitting on our highest court. There is no conspiracy. There is no false memory.
Sen. Johnson should retract his statement, especially because he didn’t understand false memories. When a good-hearted person does a bad thing, that’s what they do. Own up to it and apologize.
Maureen D. Rickman
Madison
