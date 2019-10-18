In his column, a recent contributor, the pathologically deranged liberally that he is, criticizes Christians for their opposition to certain behavior that is against their religion. While he points out, generically, that some religions have used violence throughout history to suppress non-believers, he specifically singles out Christians.
Muslims, on the other hand, still promote death as a punishment for being gay. Yet he did not mention them. Is he afraid to criticize them? Or is it not politically correct? Kind of like the NBA having to apologize for one of their coaches tweeting out support for the freedom loving people of Hong Kong. Pathetic hypocrisy.
The writer claims to belong to a church that believes in stabbing conservatives and burning them: "The courts have disallowed this." But his true colors show when he admits he wishes it could be so. He even has targets in mind — Kellyanne Conway and Lou Dobbs. He expects us to believe he only means it metaphorically. Wink wink, hint hint, nod nod.
He supposedly deplores hatred, then displays his own. If a conservative wrote that he wished Barack Obama be, say, drawn and quartered, I suspect there would be an uproar of indignation, accusation and condemnation.
Rick Kristopeit
Racine
