Wake up, America! It is time to stop the killing. How many babies have we lost that never were given a chance to breathe? And now, babies that are born alive, breathing, crying, fighting for a chance, have none.

Abortion has to end, it is wrong, period. Please go see the movie Unplanned. It will wake you up.

Karen Richardson

Racine

