Wake up, America! It is time to stop the killing. How many babies have we lost that never were given a chance to breathe? And now, babies that are born alive, breathing, crying, fighting for a chance, have none.
Abortion has to end, it is wrong, period. Please go see the movie Unplanned. It will wake you up.
Karen Richardson
Racine
Vote for Dem's and you can guarantee full term abortions
Democrats will not end abortion and the murder of defenseless babies as the Dem-Lib base embraces unrestricted abortions.
Yes it must end...KILLING human beings in this day and age is unconscionable... and Mid evil!! it is pure evil and takes evil to allow it to happen!!
