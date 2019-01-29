Try 1 month for 99¢

An apology was in order but instead you chose to ignore the evidence and continued to vilify the Covington Catholic High School students. Full video was available and if you would have only bothered to watch it with an open mind readers wouldn't be left thinking these kids committed horrible acts.

The full video depicts a much different series of events than what you provided your readers. It shows that the esteemed "elder" lied about being surrounded by the kids. He actually walked directly into the surprised and confused students. The Black Hebrew Israelites, a radical organization, called the kids many insensitive and offensive words and phrases. You only reported that they called the white kids "crackers."

Perhaps your biases were on display as every good liberal knows that anyone who wears a "Make America Great Again" hat deserves exactly what these kids got. So why bother to clarify.

Joe Richards, Racine

