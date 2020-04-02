Ricchio: Evers wrong on voting

If our Wisconsin governor considers “in-person early voting essential” in the midst of a worldwide, statewide, city and countywide battle to thwart the most deadly virus to infect our world in over 100 years, he is either woefully ignorant or otherwise mentally deficient. I shall share this with my local and regional media contacts, beginning with The Journal Times. And to think I was hopeful that I would hear a new directive from the governor drastically limiting entry into Wisconsin from Illinois, which has been sited to be a “Hot Spot” in our country; silly me.