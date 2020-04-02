Ricchio: Evers wrong on voting
0 comments

Ricchio: Evers wrong on voting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

If our Wisconsin governor considers “in-person early voting essential” in the midst of a worldwide, statewide, city and countywide battle to thwart the most deadly virus to infect our world in over 100 years, he is either woefully ignorant or otherwise mentally deficient. I shall share this with my local and regional media contacts, beginning with The Journal Times. And to think I was hopeful that I would hear a new directive from the governor drastically limiting entry into Wisconsin from Illinois, which has been sited to be a “Hot Spot” in our country; silly me.

Frank Ricchio, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Fergus: Vote yes on referendum

OK, Boomer. The Greatest Generation built schools, the highway system, won a world war and opened up opportunities for their children. OK, Boo…

Letters

Borgardt: Edification of none

A few questions come to mind upon hearing the incessant flu and death counts broadcasts for the edification of none and the panicking of too many.

Letters

Huber: Shelter in place

We’re treating the COVID-19 virus like the plague, which is fine, because it could become the plague if not attacked and routed out. I applaud…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News