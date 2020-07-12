Rhoads: Jim Palenick, friend of the Earth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of Greening Greater Racine and the many environmentalists in our area, I would like to wish our city administrator Jim Palenick godspeed in his move to a new position as city manager in Middletown, Ohio, beginning in early July.

During his time in Racine since 2017, Jim has been a true “Friend of the Earth.” He came to Racine with strong commitments to the environment and he welcomed any and all who wished to meet with him and share their ideas about sustainability. Early on, he advocated for the city’s adoption of the Paris Accord, in 2018. He started the Zero Waste Initiative of Greater Racine, continued as an active participant, and helped to shepherd a Zero Waste resolution adopted by City of Racine in 2019. He took the initiative to acquire the only state funding from the Volkswagen settlement for purchasing six electric buses. Recently, he led the effort to acquire over 3 million dollars in Federal Transit Authority funding to add to those purchases and to acquire electric vehicle charging stations. He has been an advocate for electric vehicles elsewhere in the city fleet.