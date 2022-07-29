 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reynolds: To the pro-lifers

I have suggestions for those who celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to outlaw abortions.

First, locate a woman who wants an abortion and volunteer to pay her total medical bill during the pregnancy, for long-term follow-up care with her doctors and then pay her childcare bills. You should also be prepared to pay for her funeral if she dies, and to support, until they are adults, all the children she leaves behind.

Prepare now to adopt a few babies who will result from this decision you are celebrating.

Approximately 6,340 abortions were performed in Wisconsin in 2020. Completed adoptions in Wisconsin remain below 1,000 a year. Some of these babies are the result of rape and incest, and some will have life-long health problems and cognitive delays. You must be prepared to give them a loving home and pay for their care.

To be fair, you must demand that your legislators rescind the right to bodily autonomy for everyone. There are over 2,000 people in Wisconsin on the national registry waiting for an organ transplant and 22 people die daily in the U.S. while waiting.

If everyone was required by law to use a part of their body to save another person’s life, we could save them. Now, only pregnant women are required by law to use their bodies to save another life, and in some instances, this is at the expense of losing their own.

Those who created this mess, must solve the problems that will follow until women are once again treated as equal human beings.

Shirley Reynolds, Mount Pleasant

