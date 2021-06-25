Reynolds: Save our kids, replace lead pipes

It is estimated that over 4,000 children in Wisconsin show high lead levels due to the continued use of lead pipes.

Lead poisoning causes many problems for the children, their families and the general society.

Lead poisoning causes fatigue, attention deficit disorder sometimes accompanied by hyperactivity, seizures, stomach cramping, anemia, learning problems, increased aggression, difficulty with verbal and written communication, to name some of the major symptoms.

The Department of Health Services reported in 2014 that eliminating lead poisoning would save the state $7 billion in costs for medical treatments, special education and crime and juvenile delinquency. It also stated that there would be an estimated $21 billion in new earnings because of increased high school graduation rates and increased lifetime ability to earn.

In addition to the financial savings, the state has a moral responsibility to our children and their families. Lead poisoning can be eliminated and the children, who are disproportionately poor, can be saved from the difficult lives that lead poisoning causes.

Remember, if the GOP decides to give us a tax break as a part of this budget, we cannot use the money to replace lead pipes or to provide services for the affected children.