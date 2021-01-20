Reynolds: Remember Steil's inaction

Ten Republican U.S. representatives drew the line as to what they would accept from Donald Trump when they voted in favor of impeachment. Our representative was not one of them and that leads me to the question: Where does Bryan Steil draw the line when it comes to what he will accept from Trump?

He has accepted Trump's blatant racism, his deplorable sexism, his extreme xenophobia, his love for dictators and his more than 20,000 lies. Now Steil has accepted Trump's incitement to violence in his attempt to overthrow the government and maintain his presidency.

Trump did not hide his efforts to maintain his presidency after the courts declared that he had lost. He was very open in communicating to all Americans that he wanted people to demonstrate for him at the capitol, and he instructed them to be wild, to fight, fight, fight. Did Bryan Steil miss this footage? Didn't it shock him? Didn't he see it as Trump's last-ditch effort to stay in power by overthrowing our government?

Americans who value the peaceful transfer of power should remember Steil's vote when he runs for re-election. Is this the person you want to work for you, for democracy, in Washington?

Shirley Reynolds, Mount Pleasant

