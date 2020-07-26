Reynolds: Questions for Wittke, Wanggaard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is not controversial to say that COVID-19 has had more significant impact on the lives of Wisconsinites than pretty much anything in the last 20 years or so.

Governor Evers tried to combat the situation, and we could reasonably argue whether he did too much or not enough. Alas, we can't argue that anymore because the GOP-led legislature and GOP-dominated Supreme Court curbed Evers powers to help.

So I've got a question in the midst of the current spike in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as we think about opening schools in the fall.

My representative in the assembly is Robert Wittke, and my state senator is Van Wanggaard, so I'll address them. Sirs, have you done anything at all to protect the citizens of your district or your state during this historic pandemic? Please, just one thing?

I thought not. I'm unsure whether you are allowed, in the Vos/Fitzgerald run party to say or do what you might think.

In this time of huge danger to Americans, though, and Racinians, it is time you do what is right. It is time to do something, anything, to help your fellow citizens in this historic pandemic.

Feel free to call me if you want ideas.

Steven Reynolds, Wind Point

